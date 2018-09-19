Phoenix Electrician Saves a Life

A Phoenix electrician saved the day for a worker who hit a high-voltage underground power line while jackhammering in a trench on Monday, according to a report from KPHO/KTVK website AZFamily.com.

The worker in the trench, identified as Brandon Moore, was knocked unconscious by the shock with a lump of chewing tobacco lodged in his throat, the report said. Co-workers alerted Joseph “JoJo” Thompson, an electrician with Corbins Electric, who checked Moore’s pulse and felt nothing.

To clear Moore’s airway before starting CPR, Thompson, a former professional cage fighter, hit Moore in the back and the impact apparently re-established Moore’s heartbeat, Phoenix Fire officials told the news organization.

“The actions of this man certainly saved this young man’s life,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Tom Hudson.