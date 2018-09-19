Menu
CPR 28082550 / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Safety>Accidents & Investigations

Phoenix Electrician Saves a Life

A Phoenix electrician saved the day for a worker who hit a high-voltage underground power line while jackhammering in a trench on Monday, according to a report from KPHO/KTVK website AZFamily.com.

The worker in the trench, identified as Brandon Moore, was knocked unconscious by the shock with a lump of chewing tobacco lodged in his throat, the report said. Co-workers alerted Joseph “JoJo” Thompson, an electrician with Corbins Electric, who checked Moore’s pulse and felt nothing.

To clear Moore’s airway before starting CPR, Thompson, a former professional cage fighter, hit Moore in the back and the impact apparently re-established Moore’s heartbeat, Phoenix Fire officials told the news organization.

“The actions of this man certainly saved this young man’s life,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Tom Hudson.

TAGS: Safety
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
police light bar
Construction Worker Electrocuted in Salt Lake City
Aug 30, 2018
Drowning eBook
eBook: A Lethal Combination
Aug 21, 2018
Ambulance
Chicago Electrician Injured in Jobsite Shock
Aug 21, 2018
Sequoyah Nuclear Generating Station, Tennessee
OSHA Cites Contractor After Two Employees Burned at Nuclear Power Plant
Aug 13, 2018