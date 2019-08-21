Two Utility Workers Electrocuted in New York

According to a recent article in the Times Herald-Record, two contract workers performing routine maintenance on a power line for Orange & Rockland (O&R) Utilities died by electrocution on Monday in Warwick, N.Y. The pair, who worked for E-J Electric, Long Island City, N.Y., were working on a small job in dry, rough terrain off of a main road, said an O&R spokesperson. According to local police, the initial report of a brush fire (caused by the electric shock incident) led first responders to the area of the accident.

