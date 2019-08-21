Skip navigation
Two Utility Workers Electrocuted in New York

Accident allegedly caused by contact with energized guy wire

According to a recent article in the Times Herald-Record, two contract workers performing routine maintenance on a power line for Orange & Rockland (O&R) Utilities died by electrocution on Monday in Warwick, N.Y. The pair, who worked for E-J Electric, Long Island City, N.Y., were working on a small job in dry, rough terrain off of a main road, said an O&R spokesperson. According to local police, the initial report of a brush fire (caused by the electric shock incident) led first responders to the area of the accident.

For more details on the accident, read the original accounts on recordonline.com or nbcnewyork.com.

 

