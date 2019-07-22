Menu
ambulance lights Motortion/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Safety>Accidents & Investigations

Worker Critically Injured in Industrial Accident

Employee listed in critical condition after suffering electric shock while working on a piece of machinery

A factory worker was hospitalized last week in Fort Wayne, Ind., after suffering an electric shock on the job. According to the initial report from WPTA 21 in Butler, Ind., the incident occurred the afternoon of July 18 at DeKalb Molded Plastics when the employee was working on a piece of machinery.

Butler Police Chief James Nichols indicated that the employee was “responding to a maintenance issue on the piece of equipment that he was working on, and it’s possible he may have been working on an electrical issue with the machine.”

Related: The Basics of Electric Shock

For more details on this accident, read the original report.

TAGS: Safety Maintenance, Repair & Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
court case
Electrician’s Assistant Sues Over Electric Shock in New Orleans
Jan 30, 2015
Avoiding Electric Shock During PQ Analysis
Feb 01, 2000
fire truck
One Worker Dead, Another Injured from Electrical Accident in Texas
Jan 26, 2017
sundown
Electrical Contractor Killed in Electrical Accident at School
Oct 17, 2014