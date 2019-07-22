Worker Critically Injured in Industrial Accident

A factory worker was hospitalized last week in Fort Wayne, Ind., after suffering an electric shock on the job. According to the initial report from WPTA 21 in Butler, Ind., the incident occurred the afternoon of July 18 at DeKalb Molded Plastics when the employee was working on a piece of machinery.

Butler Police Chief James Nichols indicated that the employee was “responding to a maintenance issue on the piece of equipment that he was working on, and it’s possible he may have been working on an electrical issue with the machine.”

