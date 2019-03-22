Emerson Seeks Engineering Scholarship Applicants

Emerson is accepting applications now for its 2019 ASCO Engineering Scholarship program, a merit-based scholarship program to reward students with potential for leadership and contributions to the engineering and related professions.

The program awards two $5,000 scholarships to U.S. engineering students, provides $1,000 grants to their colleges’ engineering departments, and hosts the students at “The Amazing Packaging Race” at PACK EXPO International in 2019. A panel of Emerson executives and independent judges will select the recipients.

"When you think about the amount of change happening in the manufacturing industry and all the diverse fields and career tracks that students can pursue, you are reminded how important it is to reward their success," said Andy Duffy, vice president of sales for fluid control and pneumatics at Emerson. "The job opportunities in manufacturing are changing, and with that comes greater focus on new innovations and technologies. Emerson is built on that innovation, and that's why we're supporting students who can contribute significantly to the future of the industry through the ASCO Engineering Scholarship.”

The ASCO engineering scholarship is named for Emerson’s brand of solenoid valves, invented in 1910, which led to a heritage of innovation in engineering at the company. Since the first award 11 years ago, $110,000 in scholarships have been granted to 22 U.S. students. In addition, the engineering departments of the colleges where the recipients are enrolled have received $22,000 in grants for education research.

Students seeking to submit a scholarship application must be enrolled full-time in an undergraduate or graduate program in an instrumentation, systems, electrical, mechanical, or automation engineering discipline at an accredited U.S. educational institution for the 2019/2020 academic year. Candidates must also maintain at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale and be a U.S. citizen or legal U.S. resident.

The scholarship will be awarded at “The Amazing Packaging Race” held the third and final day of PACK EXPO International, Sept. 23 - 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The race, sponsored by Emerson, is a fun and educational event that pits teams of college students from programs around the country against each other in a race to gather points by completing tasks at specific PACK EXPO booths.

Applications will be accepted through April 23, 2019. Details and forms are available at Emerson’s website. https://go.emersonautomation.com/asco-engineering-scholarship.