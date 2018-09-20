New York Launches EV Charging Rebate

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this week announced that $5 million is available as part of the first rebate designed specifically for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at workplaces, office buildings, multi-family apartment buildings, and public locations such as theaters, malls, parks and retail locations. The installation of charging stations for public use supports the governor's ambitious clean energy goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) said in a release.

"New York continues to lead the nation in reducing our carbon footprint by aggressively investing in clean transportation methods," Governor Cuomo said. "By expanding public access to electric vehicle charging stations, this program will make it more affordable for New Yorkers to make the switch to an environmentally friendly electric vehicle, resulting in a cleaner, greener New York for all."

The new Charge Ready NY initiative, administered by NYSERDA, provides a $4,000 rebate per charging port for public or private employers, building owners, municipalities and non-profit organizations to install Level 2 charging stations. Depending on installation costs and the model/make of the charging station, installers can save up to 80% of a typical installation's total cost.

"We're expanding access to electric vehicle charging stations and investing in installation initiatives to promote electric vehicle use," Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said in the release. "Communities across the state are taking advantage of funding and programs to support electric vehicles, and this funding as part of the first rebate for the installation of charging stations at office buildings, apartment buildings, and other locations continues to advance our clean energy goals and help make communities greener and healthier for future generations."