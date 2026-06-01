The Electrical Jobsite Has Changed. Your Tool Bag Should, Too
Key Highlights
- Modern jobsite demands faster, more accurate electrical work with condensed project timelines and higher safety standards.
- Tech-driven tools like IDEAL's SureTrace™ improve troubleshooting speed by up to 50%, saving labor and increasing revenue potential.
- Upgrading tool bags strategically by addressing specific pain points can significantly reduce delays, rework, and safety risks.
- Consolidated, multifunctional tools simplify workflows, support training, and help electricians work smarter and safer.
- Adopting innovative tools is crucial for electricians and contractors to stay competitive and meet the evolving demands of the modern electrical industry.
Greg Anliker, End User Experience Manager, and Chris Forthaus, Senior Product Manager of T&M Equipment, at IDEAL Electrical
The Modern Workflow is Raising the Stakes
Electrical work has always required good judgment and precision, but the modern jobsite demands electricians and contractors to deliver faster, more accurate results.
Projects that used to be given 6-month timelines are now condensed to 90 days while also requiring more complex systems and higher safety expectations. Furthermore, increasing wages are challenging contractors to complete projects with fewer electricians, and callbacks are costly. As a result, apprentice electricians are held to higher standards earlier in their careers, and there is little room on jobsites for training, troubleshooting or trial and error.
These jobsite changes mean that how electricians approach projects has to change, too. One way to support faster, safer and more confident work is by upgrading tool bags with more tech-driven and smart tools that can address real jobsite pain points. Electricians and contractors who evaluate where traditional methods are slowing crews down will be better positioned to keep pace with evolving demands and pull ahead of their competition.
The Hidden Cost of How You've Always Done It
Electricians are known for finding processes that work and sticking with them, especially after decades in the trade and under tight deadlines.
While trusted methods remain the foundation of quality electrical work, relying on them alone can create risks like avoidable delays, which contractors cannot afford. Every extra hour on the job is more expensive, making efficiency a bigger factor in how crews are built, bids are won and projects stay on track. For electricians, that means it is increasingly important to pair strong trade skills with tools that help them work accurately and efficiently. Those willing to evolve their tool bags will be able to complete work faster, document issues more clearly and deliver the level of performance contractors require.
Tech-driven and smart tools are one solution for reducing friction on the jobsite. Adopting them enables electricians to consolidate multiple functions, reduce guesswork and troubleshoot in a safer and more verified way, which all support the goal of completing projects on time and within budget.
Tool Bag Upgrades That Make an Impact
Upgrading a tool bag doesn’t mean tossing tried-and-true tools and buying flashy new gadgets. The key is to find tools that truly make an impact on jobsite pain points.
- Before investing in a new tool, contractors and electricians should audit which tasks create the most friction. Then, consider the potential benefit of adopting a tool to address the issue by asking the following questions:
● Will this help me/my crew troubleshoot faster?
● Will it reduce rework or unnecessary troubleshooting steps?
● Will it help uphold safety standards on the jobsite?
- Next, consider tools that enable consolidation and can simplify the workflow by providing multiple benefits. It’s also important to consider if there’s training or product support to ensure it’s used correctly.
- Once opportunities are identified, new tools can be tested to evaluate whether they improve speed, accuracy, safety and confidence.
IDEAL Electrical’s SureTrace™ Pro Circuit Tracer is an example of a tool designed around these needs.
IDEAL estimated that electricians complete 5-6 service calls per day on average, so they designed a tool that enables up to 50% faster troubleshooting with less manpower. That’s efficiency that creates higher revenue potential and hours of saved labor.
The SureTrace™ Pro lightens the toolbelt and reduces the need for multiple meters. It performs multiple operations, including more efficiently finding breakers, locating dead shorts, providing built-in continuity testing and supporting contactless tracing. These capabilities are designed with the needs of modern electricians and contractors in mind, helping crews spend less time troubleshooting, allowing them to accomplish more jobs in a day. Workflow improvement features support newer apprentices on the jobsite and allow contractors to focus on other priorities without worrying about the costs of scrapped/wasted conduit that is bent at the incorrect angle.
Other examples of tech-driven tools that save time and reduce the need for guesswork/rework include the Blued-Steel™ Fish Tape w/BlueView™ Digital Display, with live reading technology to conveniently display tape length, and the Guardian™ Conduit Bender, with a built-in set-angle stopper that assists with conduit bend accuracy.
Equipping Electricians for Today’s Jobsite
Tools that help electricians work smarter are no longer a luxury; they’re a necessity for today’s electricians and contractors. Those who evaluate where tech-driven tools can simplify workflows, improve productivity and support safer work will be better positioned to win bids, strengthen crews and keep pace with the demands of the modern jobsite.
An openness to adopting new tools will become more important as the next wave of tool innovation brings greater digitalization and connectivity to the trade. Electricians and contractors who keep their eyes on future smart tools that simplify documentation and troubleshoot faster will be best prepared to elevate their work.
Piece contributed by Greg Anliker, End User Experience Manager, and Chris Forthaus, Senior Product Manager of T&M Equipment, at IDEAL Electrical
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