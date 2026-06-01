The Electrical Jobsite Has Changed. Your Tool Bag Should, Too

IDEAL estimated that electricians complete 5-6 service calls per day on average, so they designed a tool that enables up to 50% faster troubleshooting with less manpower. That’s efficiency that creates higher revenue potential and hours of saved labor.

The SureTrace™ Pro lightens the toolbelt and reduces the need for multiple meters. It performs multiple operations, including more efficiently finding breakers, locating dead shorts, providing built-in continuity testing and supporting contactless tracing. These capabilities are designed with the needs of modern electricians and contractors in mind, helping crews spend less time troubleshooting, allowing them to accomplish more jobs in a day. Workflow improvement features support newer apprentices on the jobsite and allow contractors to focus on other priorities without worrying about the costs of scrapped/wasted conduit that is bent at the incorrect angle.

Other examples of tech-driven tools that save time and reduce the need for guesswork/rework include the Blued-Steel™ Fish Tape w/BlueView™ Digital Display, with live reading technology to conveniently display tape length, and the Guardian™ Conduit Bender, with a built-in set-angle stopper that assists with conduit bend accuracy.

Equipping Electricians for Today’s Jobsite

Tools that help electricians work smarter are no longer a luxury; they’re a necessity for today’s electricians and contractors. Those who evaluate where tech-driven tools can simplify workflows, improve productivity and support safer work will be better positioned to win bids, strengthen crews and keep pace with the demands of the modern jobsite.

An openness to adopting new tools will become more important as the next wave of tool innovation brings greater digitalization and connectivity to the trade. Electricians and contractors who keep their eyes on future smart tools that simplify documentation and troubleshoot faster will be best prepared to elevate their work.

Piece contributed by Greg Anliker, End User Experience Manager, and Chris Forthaus, Senior Product Manager of T&M Equipment, at IDEAL Electrical