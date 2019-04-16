Menu
Benfield’s Answers to Conduit Bending Questions

From the original source, here’s a no-nonsense approach to calculating and executing expert conduit bends.

Inventor, author, and conduit marketing pioneer Jack Benfield literally wrote the book on conduit bending, as well as developing and patenting the first one-piece one-sweep solid conduit bender, in the 1930s. His pocket instruction booklet from those early days turned into the Benfield Conduit Bending Manual, which has sold more than two million copies and is still a must-have for new and aspiring electricians seeking to master the fine art of bending conduit.

