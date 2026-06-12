Miller Electric Co. Expands in Central Florida with Acquisition of Giles Electric

The Jacksonville Daily Record recently reported that Miller Electric Co. has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Giles Electric Co.

Miller Electric Co., which is based in Jacksonville, said the move to acquire the Daytona-Beach based Giles is aimed at expanding their presence in Central Florida. According to the report, the transaction is expected to close in June 2026.

In the report by the Jacksonville Daily Record, Miller said that when the transaction is complete, Giles Electric will operate as the Daytona Beach area business unit of Miller Electric but will retain its name, brand, leadership team and Daytona Beach location.

In EC&M’s 2025 Top 50 Electrical Contractors Rankings, Miller Electric Co. was ranked #21 with an estimated $748 million in revenue related specifically to electrical and voice/data/video work in 2024.