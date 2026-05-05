Snake Tray Celebrates 30 Years

Snake Tray is celebrating its 30th year, marking three decades of American manufacturing and innovation in cable management, power distribution, and enclosure solutions.

As stated in a press release, Snake Tray was founded on an idea to improve installation efficiency in the datacom industry when it introduced a flexible cable tray system designed to reduce time, labor, and material costs. The original tray bent “like a snake,” inspiring the company’s name and establishing its focus on practical, contractor-friendly innovation.

Over the past 30 years, Snake Tray has secured more than 35 patents across a broad range of cable management solutions. Each product is engineered to lower total construction costs by incorporating design features that require less hardware and significantly reduce installation time, according to the company.

All Snake Tray products are manufactured in the United States, and the company continues to operate from its headquarters in Bay Shore, New York. Founder and President Roger Jette remains actively involved in product development.

“Designing and manufacturing solutions for our customers has always been at the core of our business,” said Jette. “We’ve been fortunate to work with leading companies and organizations across the U.S. and internationally. It’s been an incredible journey.”

Snake Tray has expanded its portfolio beyond its original cable tray system to provide a comprehensive range of cable management products for projects of all sizes and applications. The company has also broadened its offerings to include power distribution and enclosure solutions, delivering integrated systems that complement its cable management division.

Snake Tray products are installed worldwide and serve a diverse range of industries, including government agencies, commercial construction, solar energy, transit and tunnel infrastructure, universities, K–12 schools, data centers, and healthcare facilities, according to the company.

According to Jette, the company’s success stems not only from innovation, but from its people. “Our team’s dedication to keeping the customer at the center of everything we do has been critical to our growth. While we may not be the largest company in the industry, we have consistently led through innovation and customer service. It has been a privilege to partner with so many outstanding organizations.”

Looking ahead, Snake Tray plans to continue investing in new product development to meet evolving industry demands and emerging technologies. The company also intends to expand its U.S. manufacturing capabilities to support the growing demand for American-made infrastructure solutions.