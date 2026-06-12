Careers Electric Launches National Coalition to Boost U.S. Electrical Workforce

Careers Electric has announced the formation of a national coalition aimed at expanding and strengthening the U.S. electrical workforce. The initiative brings together major employers, trade associations, workforce development organizations, and philanthropic partners to support training programs that prepare students and workers for careers in the electrical, energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors.

Initially launched in North Carolina, the coalition seeks to scale a workforce development model designed to equip participants with technical, digital, safety, and workplace skills needed in today's evolving economy. The effort emphasizes collaboration among industry, education, and government stakeholders to address growing demand for skilled electrical workers.

As part of the initiative, ABB will serve as co-chair alongside the Siemens Foundation and has pledged $1 million over the first two years to help expand workforce development efforts nationwide. Founding industry partners include ABB, Amazon Web Services, Duke Energy, JetZero, Hitachi Energy, NC Electric Cooperatives, and Siemens. The coalition also includes workforce development organizations, state agencies, community colleges, and training providers focused on creating pathways into high-demand electrical careers.

With plans to scale this model across the United States, the Careers Electric Coalition will deliver lasting impact for workers, employers, and communities. The initiative aims to train 25,000 people in its first 10 years.

To learn more about the Careers Electric initiative or to join the coalition, visit their website.