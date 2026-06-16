ABB Launches Power Connections Certification Program

ABB’s Installation Products Division has launched its Power Connections Manufacturer Certification to address a growing need for fast, reliable electrical installations at large-scale data center and infrastructure projects. Available to electricians, electrical contractors, and panel builders across the United States, this new training program is designed to facilitate proper installation technique using ABB's T&B Method of crimping, helping ensure compliance with UL and National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements.

Data centers managing large loads often require complex wiring, extensive cable infrastructure, and up to thousands of electrical lugs, depending on size. Each connection represents a potential failure point if not installed correctly. As projects grow in scale and speed, the risk of improper crimping and failed inspections increases, which can lead to costly rework, project delays, and potential safety hazards. The ABB Power Connections Manufacturer Certification gives installers the knowledge and hands-on skills to get it right the first time.

End users and data center operators increasingly require certified installers on the job site. The ABB Power Connections Manufacturer Certification program includes:

Instruction based on ABB’s T&B Method, an approach to compression connector installation that helped set an industry standard for reliability and compliance.

Comprehensive coverage of three major ABB product lines: Color-Keyed® compression connectors, Sta-Kon® terminals and T&B® tools.

On-site and hands-on training, combining an in-depth presentation on installation best practices, UL and NEC compliance, and live crimping with lugs, tools and dies.

Two-year certification and 0.1 IACET national CEU credits (1 professional development hour) upon successful completion, recorded in the ABB database as a Certified System Installer.

Available train-the-trainer models provide organizations with the opportunity to gain expertise and build internal certification capability.

"With tighter project timelines and no room for rework or faulty connections, proper installation technique is critical and helps certified contractors deliver consistent, high-quality results that build trust and repeat business. The ABB Power Connections Manufacturer Certification gives contractors and electricians the skills and confidence to meet the most stringent UL and NEC requirements,” said Jon Wagner, Product Management Leader, ABB's Installation Products Division.

For more information on ABB Power Connections Manufacturer Certification classes, contact a local ABB representative or visit here to be connected with ABB.