Atkore Inc. To Be Acquired by Prysmian

Atkore Inc., a leading manufacturer of electrical infrastructure products, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Prysmian S.p.A. in an all-cash transaction representing an enterprise value of approximately $3.8 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, at the closing of the transaction, Atkore shareholders will receive $95.00 per share in cash for each share of Atkore common stock. The per share purchase price represents a premium of approximately 30% to Atkore’s closing share price of $72.96 on July 31, 2026, and approximately 57% to Atkore’s closing share price of $60.69 on September 29, 2025, the last trading day before Atkore announced its initial strategic review.

“This transaction is the culmination of our comprehensive strategic review process to maximize shareholder value and reflects the strength of Atkore’s differentiated portfolio of critical electrical infrastructure products,” said Michael V. Schrock, Atkore’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Atkore and Prysmian are highly complementary organizations, and we believe this combination will create a stronger platform with greater scale and a more comprehensive portfolio of solutions to better serve customers. Reaching this milestone reflects the dedication and hard work of our employees, and we expect Atkore to benefit from additional opportunities as part of a larger global organization. We look forward to completing this transaction and realizing the benefits we expect it to bring to our stakeholders."

"Electrification, AI-driven data centers and digitalization all require major investments in infrastructure, and they are critical to the modern economy, and the opportunity is substantial in the United States," said Massimo Battaini, Prysmian CEO. "As a leading provider of energy and digital connections, our priority has been to find the right solution to enhance our outstanding growth and profitability by adding the right commercial platform and product portfolio to maximize our potential. Atkore offers an attractive combination of complementary products, structural growth exposure and meaningful synergy opportunities – and represents a major acceleration in Prysmian’s evolution into a fully-fledged electrical solutions provider. Prysmian’s excellent track record of investing in innovation for the benefit of our customers will ensure that we will be the right owner to realize the full potential of Atkore, and we look forward to welcoming their team into Prysmian as we continue to grow our North American electrical solutions portfolio."

Strategic Rationale

Prysmian and Atkore’s combined solutions will create a one-stop shop in North America that will simplify and accelerate electrification and data center roll-out for customers. The transaction will expand Prysmian’s product and service offering in North America and broaden its portfolio with complementary electrical infrastructure products. In addition, it will further enhance Prysmian’s exposure to long-term structural growth trends in electrification and data center investment. The combination will create a leading integrated electrical infrastructure solutions provider, enabling Prysmian to serve its customers more comprehensively through complementary products, an expanded commercial offering and deeper customer relationships.

Approvals, Timing and Path to Close

Each company’s Board of Directors has unanimously approved the transaction, and Atkore’s Board of Directors will, in conjunction with the proxy filing, recommend that Atkore’s shareholders vote to approve the transaction. The transaction is targeted to close by calendar year end 2026, subject to the approval of Atkore’s shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The transaction will be funded by a mix of debt, including hybrid bonds, and equity, including treasury shares disposal, targeting to preserve Prysmian’s investment grade profile.

More information can be found in the press release from Atkore.