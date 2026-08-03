Don Ambrose Retires from Arlington

Arlington Industries has announced the retirement of its Director of Sales & Marketing, Don Ambrose, effective September 1st, 2026.

Ambrose leaves Arlington after a 47-year career in the electrical industry that also included roles at Westinghouse Electric Supply Co., Ideal Industries, Firex, and Johns Manville.

Don began his career in the electrical industry in 1979, upon graduating from The University of Texas at Austin. After years in electrical distribution, he secured a position on the supplier side of the business, where he rose through the ranks to National Sales and Marketing roles at four separate companies.

To support the industry, Don served in a voluntary capacity under three different presidents of the National Electrical Manufacturer’s Representative Association (NEMRA). He was also the recipient of the NEMRA’s Excellence in Regional Sales Management Award at their Chicago conference in 2013.

Ambrose joined Arlington as its Southern Regional Manager in March of 2005. He was promoted to National Sales Manager in 2012 succeeding industry icon, Ray Kennedy. Don has most recently served as Arlington’s Director of Sales & Marketing since 2023.

In his retirement, Don plans to focus on travel and spending time with his extended family and friends at some of his favorite spots in Charlotte, N.C. and Stone Harbor, N.J. — among several other places.

Don Ambrose may be contacted via email at [email protected] .