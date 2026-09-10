Champion Fiberglass Launches Fifth Production Line

Spring, Texas-based Champion Fiberglass® has announced that its fifth production line is complete, fully commissioned, and operational. With the addition of the fifth production line and the fourth line commissioned in April, Champion Fiberglass has doubled production capacity in less than six months, significantly increasing output through an expanded and digitally upgraded manufacturing facility.

“We are experiencing robust Infrastructure growth across the U.S., in utilities, data centers, bridges, tunnels, and water and wastewater treatment. Engineers and contractors continue to choose made in the USA fiberglass conduit for its strength, durability, and ease of installation,” said Goran Haag, Executive Chairman and Founder. “Project owners continue to see performance gains and clear cost advantages over PVC, PVC-coated steel, and steel conduit. This expansion allows us to scale effectively and continue fulfilling the growing needs of our customers in these important projects.”

This is the second additional production line to be completed this year. The company operates 200,000 sq ft of manufacturing and office space, and recently acquired 58 acres in North Houston to support expanded manufacturing capacity and a new set of products launching in 2027. It remains the only conduit-industry company to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certifications, underscoring its commitment to quality, environmental responsibility, and occupational health and safety, according to the company.