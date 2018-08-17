Menu
Service Secrets - Gerald Talbot
Construction>Business Management

13 Tips for Working Smarter

Try these suggestions to improve your work speed and environment.

I don’t claim to know everything, and I enjoy being a student of this trade even after becoming a master electrician. Sometimes, however, I sit back and observe how some people can turn a simple job into the hardest job ever. I once knew a technician who always claimed he got the hardest jobs — and that we never gave him anything easy to do. Come to find out, this tech was the one who was turning these jobs into a disaster. I’d like to take a few moments and share some of

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Construction Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Service Secrets - Gerald Talbot
How to Incorporate Options in Your Sales and Bidding Process
Jul 17, 2018
Service Secrets - Gerald Talbot
You Can’t Afford Not to Take Safety Seriously
May 16, 2018
Understanding Labor
Aug 17, 2018
Rosendin Phoenix vanpool
Rosendin Electric Offers Workers Free Transportation
Aug 08, 2018