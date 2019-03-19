2019 Outlook Is Cautiously Optimistic

Now that all of the forecasts for this year have come out, there seems to be some consensus among industry analysts that the economic outlook is still trending positive, with indications that the recovery that jump-started 2009 will continue at least through 2019. Despite this cautious optimism, it would be a head-in-the-sand mentality for electrical contractors not to brace for a bit of a tremor by the time 2020 rolls around.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments