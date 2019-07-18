Feeling the Heat from Summertime Electrical Service Calls

People have labeled this time of year as the “dog days of summer,” which is said to have originated from the ancient Romans, who could see the star Sirius (aka “the dog star”) in the morning sky during the summer months. Whatever the source of the phrase, July can be overwhelmingly hot in most parts of the country. I’m not sure most of us would know what to do if the power shut off and we had to put down our electronic devices and seek out a way to cool off. Sure, most of us sometimes have to go without electricity for a little while, but most American houses have air-conditioning (A/C) systems to cool down the space. Although air conditioners are great, they use a lot of power, may suddenly fail in the midst of a heatwave, and can really do a number on a home’s electrical system. When temperatures — and tempers — rise, are you experienced, equipped, and educated enough to handle your clients’ demand to fix their electrical issues? Below are some tips for ensuring you’re the “coolest” electrician on the block.

Experienced

Only send your more experienced technicians to any A/C-related calls, such as a tripped breaker, a panel that is hot to the touch, flickering lights, buzzing sounds, and smoke coming from electrical devices. Sending the wrong tech could cost your business a lot of missed opportunity and, in turn, missed revenue. Furthermore, you could also be opening your business to a slew of liability by sending a less experienced technician to the service call.

Equipped

Make sure every experienced tech has all the latest tools to diagnose the problem as efficiently as possible. You don’t want them to waste time looking for a short or the root of an electrical issue because they don’t have the correct gear to perform their job. Tools for these types of issues may include meters, volt sticks, infrared (IR) heat detection guns, or imaging and voltage-rated screwdrivers. More importantly, don’t forget to remind your techs to wear their voltage gloves and arc flash-rated personal protective equipment (PPE).

Educated

Training is of the utmost importance when dealing with summertime electrical calls. If your techs are not taught and/or reminded of all potential issues to be on the lookout for, then they may miss problems that could be detrimental to the operation of an electrical system along with leaving a significant amount of money on the table at each call. Due to the sheer volume of service calls coming in during the summer months, techs may get in a rush and simply forget. It’s no secret that high heat and humidity can affect peoples’ decision-making abilities. Remind your workers to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks. When temperatures are dangerously high, make sure you schedule attic jobs for the morning and basement or dwelling space jobs during the warmer daytime hours.

Emotions, temperatures, paychecks, and water bills all run higher in the summer, so plan accordingly.

Talbot is a licensed, master electrician in Georgia, where he was born and raised. He has been in the industry for 18 years and is currently the operations manager for Mister Sparky Atlanta, where he manages a team of technicians. In his spare time, he plays with his kids, volunteers, and enjoys flipping houses. He can be reached at [email protected]