FLIR Announces Programs to Support Veterans

FLIR Systems, Inc. recently announced multiple programs to support U.S. military veterans. As part of its FLIR HERO Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, the company plans to double the percent of verified veterans employed at the company by the end of 2022. Also, through the FLIR TradeForce Program, it will offer free introductory-level infrared training and certification for U.S. military veterans transitioning to a skilled trade.

Approximately 9% of the company’s current U.S. workforce is self-reported as veterans in a range of job roles, including engineering, operations, finance, business development, customer support, and executive management. To help veterans in their transition to the civilian workplace, FLIR aims to employ 18% of its U.S. personnel as veterans at all levels of the company, particularly within its government and defense business unit.

“Veterans are an important part of FLIR culture today, but in the future, we want to be a destination company for veterans,” says Jim Cannon, president and CEO at FLIR.

Additionally, the company recently introduced FLIR TradeForce, a program to help U.S. veterans start or expand a career in the skilled trades. TradeForce offers free thermography training provided by its U.S. Infrared Training Center (ITC). The need for more qualified thermal imaging experts, or thermographers, across industries continues to grow in areas such as electrical, building inspection, moisture remediation, HVAC, and gas inspection. Veterans completing the training course requirements and a field assignment will receive a Level I Thermographer Certification and are eligible to receive a FLIR E8 thermal camera to help start their skilled trade career.

FLIR is also partnering with Hire Heroes USA, a national nonprofit that provides free employment services to U.S. military members, veterans, and military spouses, to seek qualified veteran candidates for training.

FLIR HERO represents the company’s CSR strategy and is building upon a foundation of community involvement in three areas: planet, purpose, and potential. The veteran-related initiatives fall under the purpose category, which supports veterans and first responders.

In addition to these programs, FLIR is also offering a 10% on all FLIR.com products for veterans, active military, and first responders through Nov. 15, 2019.