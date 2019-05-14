Light Really Does Still Shine in Darkness

When I was a kid, a family member and I had just returned from a rafting trip that had gone so well we didn’t want it to end. Instead of going home, we found a local spot to dip into. We were stoked to put our raft in the water and float down to Jackson Lake. In our mind, the lake was only five minutes by car, so we estimated it would take half an hour to reach the lake and walk to my brother’s nearby house. We didn’t realize the distance was 14 miles from where we jumped in. Darkness came