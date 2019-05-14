Menu
Service Secrets - Gerald Talbot
Construction>Business Management

Light Really Does Still Shine in Darkness

Four questions to ask if your residential electrical business is struggling

When I was a kid, a family member and I had just returned from a rafting trip that had gone so well we didn’t want it to end. Instead of going home, we found a local spot to dip into. We were stoked to put our raft in the water and float down to Jackson Lake. In our mind, the lake was only five minutes by car, so we estimated it would take half an hour to reach the lake and walk to my brother’s nearby house. We didn’t realize the distance was 14 miles from where we jumped in. Darkness came

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Construction
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Service Secrets - Gerald Talbot
What’s in a Name?
Dec 20, 2018
Service Secrets - Gerald Talbot
Eight Energy-Savings Tips for Summer
Apr 18, 2019
Preparing for Storm Season
Mar 22, 2019
Data Centers
The Power of Data Centers
Mar 20, 2019