The State Group Acquires Delta Services

State Group Industrial (USA) Limited (State Group) recently announced the acquisition of Delta Services LLC, a leading Louisville, Ken.-based electrical contractor founded in 2004. With operations in Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and surrounding states, Delta Services has more than 230 union electricians and 35 employees, focusing on electrical construction and maintenance, fire, security, communications, utility, and safety systems.

“Our successful sale to State Group is a testament to our team’s collective effort to be the best in providing high quality, value added electrical solutions for our customers and to our commitment to the local communities we serve,” said Kevin Waldron, president of Delta Services. “We’re excited to join State Group as we begin the next chapter of Delta Services’ growth and success.”

According to Thomas Santoni, president and CEO of The State Group, this move provides an opportunity to partner with a company that also prioritizes quality of service over price. “Delta Services has a strong brand built on a foundation of nearly 40 years of high quality service,” he said. “We are proud to welcome Kevin and the entire Delta team into the State Group family as we grow our existing business in Louisville and expand our footprint into greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana.”