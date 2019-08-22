Motor Calculations ― Part 2

Each motor branch circuit must be protected against short circuit and ground faults by an overcurrent device sized no greater than the percentages listed in Table 430.52. A branch-circuit short-circuit and ground-fault protective device protects the motor, the motor control apparatus, and the conductors against short circuits or ground faults, but not against overload [Sec. 430.51].
