NEC-Code-Basics-0819-PR.gif
National Electrical Code>Code Basics

Motor Calculations ― Part 2

Sizing branch-circuit short-circuit and ground-fault protective devices for motor circuits

Each motor branch circuit must be protected against short circuit and ground faults by an overcurrent device sized no greater than the percentages listed in Table 430.52. A branch-circuit short-circuit and ground-fault protective device protects the motor, the motor control apparatus, and the conductors against short circuits or ground faults, but not against overload [Sec. 430.51].

