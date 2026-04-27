Code Quiz of the Week: No. 540

Take this weekly quiz to test your knowledge of the 2023 National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements. The Code Quiz features three questions that are presented in a Fill-in-the-Blank or Multiple Choice format. The answers to each question are offered after submitting all your answers. Good luck!

These materials are provided to us by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.