The 11 Hottest Markets for Electrical Contractors in 2019

Scottsdale, Arizona
Here's a look at the 11 markets that are really pegging the meter in 2019 growth outlook.

Electrical construction growth is going strong in many parts of the United States, but some local markets are going stronger than others. Here's a look at the 11 markets that are really pegging the meter in 2019 growth outlook, outpacing overall growth rates across three metrics (electrical contractor employment, building permits, and population growth). The slide show presents these hot markets in order of year-on-year contractor employment growth percentage, from lowest to highest.

For a deeper dive into why some markets are outperforming others, take a look at Jim Lucy's analysis of construction growth market here: 2019’s Hottest Local Market Areas.

