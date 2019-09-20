Airport Construction Takes Off

If you’ve logged many domestic air miles recently, it probably seems like most of the airports you visit are loaded with “Pardon Our Appearance” signs, construction cranes, and orange traffic cones. That’s because much of the current airport infrastructure in the United States is badly in need of a face-lift. According to one estimate in Architectural Record magazine, the average airport terminal building is more than 40 years old.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments