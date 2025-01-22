Nominations Now Open Through 4-11 for EC&M’s 2025 Under 30 All Stars

Do you know an up-and-coming young (under age 30) electrical professional who has shown extraordinary results on the job? If so, please nominate that person for consideration as an EC&M Under 30 All Star. (Note: Nominations are accepted for anyone under 30 working in the electrical industry for an electrical contractor, electrical engineering firm, or in a plant facility capacity. However, those working for manufacturers or manufacturers' reps are excluded.)

Now in its eighth year, this special report is a human-interest piece/industry recognition roundup that will profile a group of young electrical professionals who go above and beyond the call of duty, especially demonstrating innovation, efficiency, and creativity while incorporating technology into their jobs. Profiles of those selected will be featured in the July 2025 print issue of EC&M as well as online and in a photo gallery/social media.

If you’d like to nominate yourself or a coworker for this honor, please fill out the form below (scroll down to fill in the fields) by April 11, 2025. Note: Those selected will need to submit multiple photos of themselves on the job to include with their profiles.