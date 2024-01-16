Nonresidential Construction Adds Nearly 12,000 Jobs in December

The construction industry added 17,000 jobs on net in December, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. On a year-over-year basis, industry employment has grown by 197,000 jobs, an increase of 2.5%.

In December, nonresidential construction employment increased by 11,900 positions on net, with growth in 2 of the 3 subcategories. Nonresidential building added 8,100 positions, while nonresidential specialty trade added 4,300 jobs on net. Heavy and civil engineering lost 500 jobs.

The construction unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in December. Unemployment across all industries remained unchanged at 3.7% last month.