The Largest Construction Projects of 2024

Oklahoma City may one day be home to the tallest tower in the United States if the Matteson Capitol’s plans for the Boardwalk at Bricktown go through (Photo). The developer wants to build a 1,907-ft apartment mixed-used tower. According to a post at www.freepressokc.com and an article in The Oklahoman, the 5-million-sq-ft development, currently estimated at more than $700 million in total contract value, would also include 1,776 residential units in a 134-story apartment tower as well as restaurants and other retail stores.

Other trophy jobs include the Willets Point redevelopment in Queens, N.Y., which will include several hundred units of affordable housing and a $780-million soccer stadium; the $1.9-billion Children’s Hospital inpatient tower in Philadelphia now underway; and the $1.6-billion LG Energy battery plant in Queen Creek, Ariz.

Additional projects of note include the $480-million Project Cosmo data center in Cheyenne, Wyo., now in the planning stage; the $406-million Sherco Solar Farm underway in Becker, N.M.; the $315-million Florida State University Health Hospital, Tallahassee, Fla., now being planned; and the Sherwin Williams headquarters in Cleveland on the drawing boards.

Overall, forecasters are looking for a steady, unspectacular year for the construction market. In AIA’s Consensus Construction Forecast, Kermit Baker the chief economist for the American Institute of Architects (AIA), wrote, “After increasing by more than 20% last year, spending on nonresidential buildings will see a much more modest 4% increase in 2024, at a pace that will slow to just over 1% growth in 2025. Spending on commercial facilities will be flat this year and next, manufacturing construction will increase almost 10% this year before stabilizing in 2025 and institutional construction will see mid-single-digit gains this year and next.”