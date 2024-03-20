Study Reports Electrical Occupations on "Strenuous List"

Workers who labor in electrical occupations really do labor, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

A newspaper’s analysis of the BLS’s first-ever Occupational Requirements Survey places electrical workers high up on a ranking of the most physically demanding jobs.

Reporting on the survey and analyzing the data, the Washington Post concluded that electrician is the thirteenth most “physically demanding” occupation, followed closely by electrical power line installers and repairers in sixteenth place. The Post based its ranking on scores BLS generated from its survey for specific physical “stressors” workers in thousands of occupations routinely encounter, such as climbing, pushing/pulling, reaching out/down, reaching overhead, and low posture.

On a 0-100 scale of increasing demands the Post created to interpret the data, electricians had a median score of 42 and power line installers and repairers a score of 40 for all stressors combined. For comparison, the top spot went to firefighters, with a median score of 82. Installation, maintenance, and repair workers, a broad category that electrical workers might fit into, had a score of 63. Jobs as disparate at roofers, telecom installers, law enforcement officers, and RV service technicians occupied the top 10.

In another category the Post developed based on the raw data, power line installers and repairers ranked 10th in jobs requiring heavy lifting, with an average maximum weight they must lift or carry coming in at 66 pounds. Firefighters topped the list, averaging 126 pounds.

In other measures of physical demands on workers, power line workers are much more constrained than average on the choice of whether to sit or stand when working and far more exposed on average to reaching overhead. Ditto for installation, maintenance and repair and construction and extraction workers (see Figure).