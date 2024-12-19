2025 Construction Forecast

Quanta’s acquisition of Cupertino Electric in July 2024 was one of the largest electrical contractor acquisitions in recent years. EC&M magazine ranked Quanta as the largest electrical contractor in the nation in its 2024 Top 50 Contractors listing with 2024 sales of $11.8 billion, while Cupertino was ranked No. 7 on the list with $1.96 billion in sales. Quanta was involved in the first wave of roll-ups in the electrical contracting business in the late 1990s. It first acquired four firms that focused on utility work, and since that time, it has acquired more than 200 other contracting firms, according to www.quantaservices.com/history. If other companies follow suit, this trend could have a direct impact of the electrical construction market because they may force smaller contractors to compete with large regional or national coming into their markets.

Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IES), Houston, Texas, quietly took shape as a national electrical contracting corporation in June 1997 and as a public company in January 1998. Back then, IES acquired 15 electrical contractors from around the United States and a related electric supply company, according to a 2003 report in Electrical Wholesaling magazine.

No. 10 — Newer technologies, like app-based digital lighting control, digital power, and small modular reactors (SMRs), will offer the electrical construction market new profit and revenue opportunities.

It’s hard to pinpoint a past era in the electrical construction market when so many new technologies offered this level of future business potential. As the demand for new sources of power and advancement of digital control technologies from the R&D labs to the job site continue, they will provide electrical contractors with new opportunities to differentiate their businesses next year and beyond. Following is a brief discussion of several technologies of particular interest to keep your eyes on:

Lighting control. App-based lighting control is already in the market. It continues to get more intuitive to use, easier to commission, and sophisticated to control more complex lighting systems.

Small modular reactors (SMRs). Because of their insatiable appetite for power, data centers, EV charging stations, and other new electrical loads are asking more of the U.S. electrical grid. Some power experts are re-evaluating nuclear power as a potential source. Ninety-three conventional nuclear power plants already produce about 20% of the nation’s electrical power.

While it will take several years for SMRs to provide a notable amount of electrical power, they are attracting plenty of attention because they will be easier to bring online. Their modularity will make them easier to build, and — due to their smaller size — data centers and other big-time power users may be able to have them right on site. Commissioning is a years-long process with conventional nuclear power generators, but SMR advocates believe there will be less red tape in getting them online. They are in the early-development stage and prototype stage right now, but you can expect to see some of them being built after 2025.

Digital power. Digital power is a potentially game-breaking technology first seen in the lighting market with Power over Ethernet (PoE) LED lighting systems. While these lighting loads are comparatively small, digital power is now used for much larger projects because so much of the electrical load is serving digital devices and systems that operate on lower voltage electrical systems, including computers, lighting, security, televisions, and other electronic loads. Since digital power can be run through much smaller cables, such as 18/2 speaker cables and Cat 5e cable as a Class 2 wiring system, it can save quite a bit on installation time and material costs. Some savings estimates for PoE run as high as 30% because these systems don’t need to be installed in conduit or utilize more expensive metal boxes or support systems.

Although digital power is in its infancy, Sinclair Digital, Fort Worth, Texas, has wired two hotels with digital power: the Sinclair Marriott in Fort Worth, and the Hotel Marcel in New Haven, Conn. It also wired an office for Southwire, which has invested in the firm. According to a Southwire post, Sinclair installed PoE wiring in roughly 23,000 square feet of offices, meeting rooms, workstations, and multi-purpose space in the Battery Atlanta mixed-used development adjacent to Truist Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves.

Voltserver, East Greenwich, R.I., also wired a large hotel with digital power — the 777-room Circa Hotel & Resort in Las Vegas. This hotel was wired with Voltserver’s digital power products to power advanced building automation, digital in-room controls, LED lighting, and electrical power distribution.

On the 2025 horizon. On the whole, the 2025 U.S. electrical construction market at worst should see low single-digit growth. If lower interest rates have the expected positive impact on construction loans and residential mortgages, many local markets could see much higher rates of growth. Construction economists also expect a looser regulatory environment under the Trump Administration and a Republican-controlled Congress to accelerate environmental or local approvals for construction projects. And if your company is a player in one of the high-growth construction niches like data center or utility grid revitalization, 2025 could turn out to be a very good year indeed.