Nonresidential Construction Spending Dipped in November

National nonresidential construction spending declined 0.1% in November, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data published by the U.S. Census Bureau. On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, nonresidential spending totaled $1.234 trillion. On a year-over-year basis, nonresidential construction spending is up 2.8%, approximately flat in inflation-adjusted terms.

Spending was down on a monthly basis in 8 of the 16 nonresidential subcategories. Private nonresidential spending was unchanged, while public nonresidential construction spending was down 0.2% in November.