Construction Underperforms Broader Economy in December Jobs Report

The construction industry added just 8,000 jobs on net in December, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. On a year-over-year basis, industry employment has increased by 196,000 jobs, an increase of 2.4%.

Nonresidential construction employment increased by 4,700 positions on net, with growth in all three subcategories. Nonresidential specialty trade added the most jobs, increasing by 3,900 positions. Heavy and civil engineering added 600 jobs, while nonresidential building added 200 jobs last month.

The construction unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in December. Unemployment across all industries decreased from 4.2% in November to 4.1% last month.