Data Centers: The Double-Digit Growth Continues

The explosive growth in data center construction and the related increases in the demand for the electrical construction materials, contractor installation, and design services they require is quite unlike anything the electrical construction industry has ever seen.

Data centers made national news recently when the Trump Administration announced its support for the $500-billion Stargate plan, a joint venture underway for the past year engineered by OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle. While exact details on Stargate are still being unearthed, the scale of the concept highlights just how much money is flowing into data center projects.

Sure, over the years there have been big business opportunities in speculative office construction, energy-efficient lighting retrofits, and the installation of power quality/industrial automation products. But the dollars being spent on new data centers — and the electrical construction materials that help power them — may very well be unmatched.

By all sorts of different economic metrics, data center construction continues at an impressive rate. The U.S. Census Bureau recently started breaking out data center construction in its monthly Value of Private Construction Put in Place data. Through November 2024, data centers were enjoying one of the highest year-to-date (YTD) growth percentages of any project category in 2024 — with a 43.1% increase to $31.5 billion in spending. The overall power demand new data centers are putting on the U.S. electrical grid is getting more intense, too. A recent Goldman Sachs research report said data centers currently consume 1% to 2% of overall power, but that this percentage will grow to 3% to 4% by 2030.

Why the doubling of power demands? Artificial intelligence (AI) is a big reason. A recently published Goldman Sachs report said a ChatGPT query needs nearly 10 times as much electricity to process as a Google search, and that despite the steady growth of data centers over the past few years, they have displayed a stable appetite for power, even as their workloads mounted. “Now, as the pace of efficiency gains in electricity use slows and the AI revolution gathers steam, Goldman Sachs Research estimates that data center power demand will grow 160% by 2030,” the report said.

This all means new business potential for electrical contractors, design engineers, and other electrical professionals involved with data center construction. While electrical products and related installation services typically account for 10% or so of the total cost of the average construction project, they can account for more than twice that percentage in a data center. Along with the cost of service equipment, cable tray or conduit, fiber-optic/data and power cabling, connectors electrical cabinets, and other basic electrical system materials, these facilities require sophisticated cooling, standby generators/power backup, and security or signaling systems.

The U.S. Chamber Technology Engagement Center (C-TEC) said in a post that the American Society of Professional Estimators found that electrical equipment costs are approximately 25% of a data center project. Data centers will continue to get larger in the next few years, and the equipment within will get more sophisticated. According to CBRE real estate research, “The rise of AI and machine learning is driving significant changes in data centers, including increased use of graphics processing units (GPUs) and liquid cooling to reduce the heat from these more power-intensive applications.”

The demands for more power are forcing a notable shift in the locations where new data centers will be built. While the famous “Data Center Alley” west of downtown Washington, D.C., in Fairfax and Loudon counties, has the densest concentration of data centers in the nation, new facilities are having a tougher time being approved there because of their demand for power and water. A recent Bloomberg report said Dominion Energy, the primary power provider for this region’s data centers, expects the time it takes to connect large data centers to the electric grid to “increase by one to three years amid a surge in requests, bringing the total wait time to as long as seven years.” This post also said the longer wait times only apply to data centers requiring 100MW or more of power and won’t affect projects already in the evaluation process. A post at www.datacenterknowledge.com said in March 2024 that northern Virginia had 245 data centers covering 25,000,000 sq ft that consume 3.6 GW of power.

Despite the concerns about power availability in some markets, the size of data center projects appears to be increasing. Electrical Marketing, EC&M’s sister publication, logged more than 30 data center projects valued at more than $500 million that broke ground or were in the planning stage in 2024, with $17 billion of these projects valued at more than $1 billion (see Table). Some of the largest projects top $10 billion in total contract value. One example is Project Sail, a massive 13-building data center project planned for Coweta County southwest of Atlanta that would have 4.9 million square feet under roof. A post at www.govtech.com said Project Sail project is valued at $17 billion. The Atlanta metropolitan area saw an unprecedented amount of data center development in 2024. Through mid-year 2024, CBRE said the data centers under construction in Atlanta increased by 76% year-over-year to 1,289.1MW.