IEC Announces Leadership for 2025 National Board of Directors and Executive Committee

The Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) has announced the inauguration of the 2025 National Board of Directors and Executive Committee. As stated in the press release, these leaders are set to make change not only in the IEC organization but in the industry and are ready to drive the merit shop electrical contracting forward.

Under the leadership of 2025 IEC National President, Troy Corrigan, the Board of Directors will oversee all aspects of IEC, establish policies, and approve budgets and financial activities. Comprised of the Executive Committee, Regional Directors from each of IEC’s five regions, Industry Partner representatives, IEC’s Executive Director, and the chair of the Executive Director’s Council, this group of industry leaders is committed to ensuring IEC’s continued growth and success in 2025.

Out of a House of Delegates meeting at IEC Business Summit on January 26, the new Executive

Committee was appointed by the members of IEC and are:

• National President: Troy Corrigan, Corrigan Electric, IEC of Kentuckiana

• National Treasurer: Bruce Seilhammer, SECCO, IEC Pennsylvania

• National Secretary: Don Sharkey, Current Connections, IEC Florida East Coast

• National Vice President: Jerry Kent, Kent Electric Systems, IEC Texas Gulf Coast

• Immediate Past President: Janet Martin, Bret’s Electric, IEC Rocky Mountain

• Executive Director (non-voting member): Thayer Long, IEC National

For more information, visit IEC's website.