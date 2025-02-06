  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. Construction

    IEC Announces Leadership for 2025 National Board of Directors and Executive Committee

    Feb. 6, 2025
    New leadership announced.

    The Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) has announced the inauguration of the 2025 National Board of Directors and Executive Committee. As stated in the press release, these leaders are set to make change not only in the IEC organization but in the industry and are ready to drive the merit shop electrical contracting forward.

    Under the leadership of 2025 IEC National President, Troy Corrigan, the Board of Directors will oversee all aspects of IEC, establish policies, and approve budgets and financial activities. Comprised of the Executive Committee, Regional Directors from each of IEC’s five regions, Industry Partner representatives, IEC’s Executive Director, and the chair of the Executive Director’s Council, this group of industry leaders is committed to ensuring IEC’s continued growth and success in 2025.  

    Out of a House of Delegates meeting at IEC Business Summit on January 26, the new Executive 
    Committee was appointed by the members of IEC and are:

    National President: Troy Corrigan, Corrigan Electric, IEC of Kentuckiana 
    National Treasurer: Bruce Seilhammer, SECCO, IEC Pennsylvania 
    National Secretary: Don Sharkey, Current Connections, IEC Florida East Coast 
    National Vice President: Jerry Kent, Kent Electric Systems, IEC Texas Gulf Coast 
    Immediate Past President: Janet Martin, Bret’s Electric, IEC Rocky Mountain 
    Executive Director (non-voting member): Thayer Long, IEC National 

    For more information, visit IEC's website.

