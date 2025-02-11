NECA Sends Alert on Tariffs and the Electrical Construction Industry

On February 5th, The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) sent an alert to members about the impending tariffs proposed by President Trump.

For more details on the tariffs and how they will impact the construction industry, read "New Tariffs Trigger Construction Industry Concern" by Tom Zind.

In their alert, NECA said "The electrical construction industry may face considerable risks due to these tariffs. The most immediate effects may include:

transformers will now be subject to significant cost increases.

particularly for contractors working on large-scale infrastructure projects.

if existing agreements do now allow for adjustments due to increased tariffs.

tariff exposure, though domestic suppliers may not be able to meet increased demand, further

inflating prices."

NECA went on to tell its members, "Employers and industry stakeholders should adopt a proactive approach to mitigate risks associated with these trade policies. Recommended strategies include:

countries’ imports, can help offset price increases.

reviewing existing agreements for provisions like “force majeure” or “change-in-law” to address

tariff-related risks.

coordinating with existing third-party vendors may prevent shortages in materials.

and provide long term economic relief for affected businesses.

ensure compliance, and manage risks effectively."

Read the full alert from NECA here.