Gaylor Electric Is ABC’s 2025 Contractor of the Year

Associated Builders and Contractors named Gaylor Electric, headquartered in Indianapolis, its 2025 Contractor of the Year. The award was presented at the 35th annual Excellence in Construction® Awards during ABC Convention 2025 in Las Vegas on Feb. 26.

The Contractor of the Year award annually recognizes a member company for corporate integrity and commitment to health and safety, professional development, and industry-leading workforce development.

“For 37 years, ABC has recognized a Contractor of the Year; Gaylor is the first company to be named ABC Contractor of the Year for a second time,” said 2025 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors David Pugh, partner, Bradley, Birmingham, Alabama. “It is fitting that the nearly 40-year member would receive such an accolade during ABC’s 75th anniversary because this contractor daily embodies the merit shop philosophy in the ways they win work, upskill their workforce, defend fair and open competition, deliver projects safely and contribute meaningfully to communities. Join me in congratulating the entire Gaylor team, which demonstrates an unparalleled commitment to cultivating strong business relationships, resulting in continued client loyalty. ABC is a better organization because of members like Gaylor.”

Established in 1984 as a merit shop electrical contractor, Gaylor has grown to a nearly $1 billion company with approximately 3,500 employees spread across 16 offices in seven states. The company offers design-build electrical construction and 24/7, on-demand electrical support and utility service.

The Contractor of the Year is selected by ABC’s National Executive Committee for embodying the values outlined in the association’s bylaws. Gaylor Electric is an ABC Top Performer, an ABC Accredited Quality Contractor and has achieved the highest level in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System,® Diamond.