How Tariff Uncertainty Is Impacting the Electrical Industry

In a new study gaming out potential tariff impacts, the power and renewables group at research firm Wood Mackenzie sees the possibility of needed growth and innovation in the nation’s power infrastructure straining under their weight. In the report, “All aboard the tariff coaster: implications for the US power industry,” researchers put the costs for a range of different power sector capital projects rising 6-11% due to higher tariffs, mostly those on China, a key supplier of inputs for those projects (see Fig. 1). But costs for one — utility scale battery storage — which may be critical to the power infrastructure’s ability to meet future energy demand that would accompany economic growth, could increase as much as 50%. For the foreseeable future, the report says, the United States will be reliant on China for the battery cells needed for those utility-scale storage.

“While U.S. battery cell manufacturing capacity is expanding, it is not expanding at a pace nearly fast enough to meet even a small fraction of battery projects in the US,” Chris Seiple, vice chairman, Power and Renewables at Wood Mackenzie, said in a news release. “In 2025 we estimate there is sufficient domestic manufacturing capacity to only meet about 6% of demand and by 2030 domestic manufacturing could potentially meet 40% of demand.”

Solar power generation is another area of concern. Tariffs on Chinese solar panels have been in place, but increases from a new round could further slow deployment in the United States at a critical time. In one of its tariff scenarios, a utility scale solar facility could cost 54% more than a comparable one in Europe and 85% more than one built in China.

In sum, Wood Mackenzie says, the United States power industry — needing to expand and modernize to meet future needs of its operations and the economy — could be hobbled by tariffs.

"Our analysis shows that the current trade policies are creating significant challenges for the US power industry," says Seiple. "While the full impact remains uncertain, it's clear that industry participants need to prepare for increased costs and potential disruptions to their supply chains."

Some of that work to address those issues may already be underway. An April Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond study found 30% of chief financial officers polled in the construction/mining/utilities sector saying they were planning to diversify supply chains due to tariffs. Another 25% said they have found new domestic suppliers, but none said they had found new foreign suppliers. About 18% said tariffs had caused them to move up purchases.

That sector’s actions, the study said, are “consistent with the significant tariff exposure calculated for these industries. This consistency underscores how tariff-related disruptions are prompting tangible strategic adjustments by firms, especially within industries identified as most vulnerable by our average effective tariff rate analysis.”