2026 Construction Forecast

Distributor, independent rep, and manufacturer respondents to the quarterly survey published by Electrical Wholesaling and Vertical Research Partners (VRP), Stamford, Conn., an equity research firm, believe data center construction will continue at its rapid pace into the new year. “Data centers remain the primary driver of activity, with hyperscale demand notably robust and no signs of a slowdown,” said Nick Lipinski a VRP equity analyst and vice president. “Outside of data centers, the industrial and construction demand environment remains relatively subdued.”

Lipinski also said the distributors, manufacturers, and independent manufacturers’ reps who responded to the survey reported a wide range of results “with the extremes ranging from strong double-digits on the upside to significant double-digit declines on the downside.” He also noted: “There was some degree of deceleration in September, mirroring the slowdown suggested in chemical and transportation markets. However, this was not widespread and did not seem overly concerning to respondents in terms of influencing the forward outlook. It appears to have been more of a modest sequential step down after robust activity over the summer. The general view is that trends in Q3 will continue through year end, and 2026 should see incremental improvement.”

Lipinski also said there were clear regional and industry sector divergences in the respondent commentary in Q3, and that survey respondents large enough to participate in the data center end market are seeing a continued robust demand environment that seemed to accelerate in the quarter.

“The data center market in the United States has grown to the point of parity with office construction in dollar value,” he said. “Further, the electrical intensity in a data center is much higher than for an office building or any other nonresidential application. This is contributing to the bifurcation of results with data center strength more concentrated in larger distributors versus general construction activity, which is more relevant for a broader swath of players.”

He added that outside of data centers, the general industrial and construction landscape is relatively subdued, although there were pockets of strength in the food and beverage sector.

Examples of data centers’ domination of the construction market were easy to find. For instance, in the September 2025 Dodge Momentum Index (DMI), published monthly by Dodge Construction Network, Sarah Martin, Dodge’s associate director of forecasting, said that in September, without data centers, commercial planning would have only increased 0.5% for the month. The DMI is a monthly measure based on the three-month moving value of nonresidential building projects going into planning, shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year to 18 months.

“Planning momentum remained steadfast for data centers, health care, and public buildings throughout September and will correlate to stronger construction spending in early 2027,” said Martin in the press release. “After a prolonged period of uncertainty, owners and developers are advancing projects into planning, but activity is expected to normalize in future months.”

A recently published research report on data centers, “Data Centers Lead the Way,” also pointed to the huge impact data centers are having on the electrical construction industry. Author Kevin Coleman said electrical products and systems account for 40% or more of the total construction spend in data centers. Published by Channel Marketing Group, Raleigh, N.C., and DISC Corp, Houston, the report also said that from March 2024 through the third quarter of 2025, data center investments accounted for more than 70% of the increase in private nonresidential construction spending in the United States.

“The numbers are staggering,” wrote Coleman. “At the current pace, 2025 data center construction starts will hit $46 billion — a 55% YOY growth rate. And this isn’t a temporary spike. McKinsey estimates that by 2030, data centers will require $6.7 trillion of investment worldwide to keep pace with demand.”

Kermit Baker, the chief economist for the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Washington, D.C., and author of one of the best construction forecasts available (Consensus Construction Forecast), said growth in the level of spending on data centers is unprecedented and expected to continue at an elevated pace. “After increasing by more than 50% in 2024, spending is expected to grow by another 33% in 2025 and by an additional 20% in 2026,” he said in the AIA forecast, which was published in July. “However, even in this sector, there are growing concerns that electrical equipment shortages, power requirements, and community opposition may slow the pace of growth.”