Maximizing the Benefits of Prefabrication in Electrical Contracting

Prefabrication provides far more benefits than just faster installation, as shown in the Table 1. Since work happens in a removed environment away from the job site, it is safer, more reliable, and more predictable. The controlled environment of a prefab shop allows the work to happen with far fewer disruptions than those experienced day to day on the job site.

Without the impact of weather, other trades, working around material and equipment, the space of the prefab shop itself can offer a distraction-free space to produce efficiently. With prefab, work can happen in parallel and sooner, reducing the various peaks and dips of a typical project schedule.

Lastly, despite concerns that prefabrication might take work away from the field, it has the opposite effect. When implemented effectively, it helps contractors stay competitive and win more projects, employing more electricians.

Measuring prefabrication outcomes

In the early days of introducing prefabrication to your team, buy-in from the field can be a challenge. Having a clear message and understanding of the benefits lays the groundwork to bridge this gap.

A common misconception to overcome is that prefabrication simply means faster installation. While that can often be true, it also becomes a point of resistance when it isn’t. This causes other important benefits to be overlooked.

As your team buys into the concepts, sees the various ways to measure success, and is using it in the daily work, how do you measure/know it’s working? The electrical subcontractors got together and reviewed methods of measurement to confirm meeting their goals. The measurements that were discussed used can be categorized into

three areas:

Utilization : the act of making use of something (how much)

: the act of making use of something (how much) Effectiveness : how well the desired result was produced (how successful)

: how well the desired result was produced (how successful) Savings: if there is a financial benefit

Utilization

There were several ways the companies looked at how much prefabrication was being done. While they acknowledged that not every method may consistently apply, these approaches can still provide useful data to support and encourage teams to increase prefabrication efforts. Ideas shared were:

Prefab percent usage (hours spent in prefab out of the total) per job, scope of work, or division. This is preferably done by reviewing the work breakdown structure and percent of projects using prefab at all/in any capacity. The focus of the discussion was on if it’s at the job site or in the workshop/another location.

This is preferably done by reviewing the work breakdown structure and percent of projects using prefab at all/in any capacity. The focus of the discussion was on if it’s at the job site or in the workshop/another location. Reviewing if equipment utilization is tied to prefab. The thought with this is if subassemblies are made and brought to the site, the equipment can be on the job site for a shorter amount of time by working quickly to assemble/install the prefab versus waiting for the team to make multiple items/using the equipment sporadically.

The thought with this is if subassemblies are made and brought to the site, the equipment can be on the job site for a shorter amount of time by working quickly to assemble/install the prefab versus waiting for the team to make multiple items/using the equipment sporadically. Headcount expected on site versus actual. Some companies do use a more “production” measurement approach.

One prefabrication manager for a large electrical contractor explained their team has established a rough estimated time for different assemblies. In the shop, they will track and monitor how long that assembly takes, if it took longer than expected, and why. This data is compiled monthly and used for production and quality goals. The top producers receive incentives to continue improving.

Effectiveness

This entails measuring how well the prefabrication is working. This is different than how fast or how much. Looking at the benefits to your entire system is important.

A prefabrication foreman from a participating contractor explained that tracking productivity in an application that complies with the ASTM E2691 Job Productivity Measurement Standard, like JPAC® (Job Productivity Measurement and Control) allows them to see if the prefab assembled and sent to the job site was able to be installed productively. In reviewing the trends, the weeks following the prefabs arrival to the job site, his team is able to see how the prefab impacted the productivity for the overall job.

Making common among all types of prefabrication in the workshop in an uninterrupted setting is a very good way to increase productivity on the job site by having quality checked items available for faster installation.

Building consistent items needed for your job that can be manufactured altogether, quality checked (like those patient headwalls or luminaires or electrical panels), and sent as needed for installation will help for consistent flow and work.

Savings

While considering cost savings may seem self-explanatory, it is imperative to consider time, cost, and the increased quality.

If you have established common and consistent prefab assemblies that you use (by default) across your jobs, are using BIM to build the job more productively, but not yet practicing full simulation of building, work and information modeling — you are most likely aligned with the transitional contractor (see Table 2).