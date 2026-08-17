2026’s Top Electrical Distributors

2026 business climate

Electrical Wholesaling’s 2026 Top 100 electrical distributors remain quite bullish on their 2026 sales prospects despite economic uncertainty in the overall economy because of the war in Iran, the related spike in inflation, a still-slumbering residential market, and sluggish new office construction in many metros.

Despite these concerns, the average 2025 revenue increase for the 70-plus distributors who provided sales data was +9.3%. Approximately the same number of distributor respondents provided 2026 revenue forecasts — on average, they were expecting a +9.5% increase. Even if you factor in a +2% to +3% boost from inflation, it still puts 2025 sales performance and Top 100 2026 revenue forecasts smack dab in the middle of the industry’s historical annual growth range of 4% to 8%.

Thirteen Top 100 respondents enjoyed 2025 sales performance of better than 20%, led by Eckart Supply, Corydon, Ind. (+55%); Lonestar Electric Supply (+42%); Access Electric Supply, Kent, Wash. (+40.4%); Teche Electric Co., Menomonee Falls, Wis. (+39%); IEWC, New Berlin, Wis. (+30%); and Gross Electric Supply, Toledo, Ohio (+30%).

Several of these companies were expecting stellar years again in 2026, and, in some cases, see revenues growing as much as last year. Chad Coffman, COO, Eckart Supply, expects to match his company’s 2025 55% increase in 2026, and said growth last year was supported by opening four locations and “infrastructure build-out.”

Jackson Electric Supply, Jacksonville, Fla., has been one of the fastest-growing Top 100 distributors in recent years, and that growth is on track for 2026, as Larry Swink, the company’s president and CEO expects 27% revenue growth in 2026 after enjoying 29% growth in 2025.

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“Jackson increased market share with existing customers,” said Swink. “Market growth was steady with great projects. However, there were not any windfall projects or out of the ordinary opportunities in 2025. We simply gained ground at our larger customers and are becoming the preferred supplier, especially with large lighting and gear orders.”

Swink says Jacksonville’s $1.4-billion “Stadium of the Future” development now being built by the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars is the largest project now underway in the city (see Photo below). It also provided the company with the single largest switchgear order in its history. “We are involved in several large projects nationally as well that are similar in size and scope,” he said.

In just 10 years since its launch, the 28-location Lonestar Electric Supply, Houston, grew sales to roughly $1.7 billion, quite possibly the fastest climb to over a billion dollars in sales for any distributor in the history of the electrical wholesaling industry. CEO Jeff Metzler said in his response that the biggest projects underway in his market area, which now includes all of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Tennessee, are “data centers, data centers, and more data centers.”