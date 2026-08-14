Calling All Electrical Contractors and Electrical Design Firms Founded in 1901 or Earlier

In November, EC&M will be celebrating 125 years of editorial excellence, serving its audience of electrical contractors, engineers, and plant facility personnel. To honor this legacy, the editors will be highlighting a special selection of anniversary content in the November 2026 print edition.

With that in mind, we're inviting any electrical contracting or design engineering firms founded in or before 1901 to help share in our 125-year legacy. By filling out the company profile form below, your organization will be considered for a company profile feature in the November issue.

We're asking for information such as important milestones, landmark historical projects, and company name or logo changes over the years. You can even submit photos from your archives, such as vintage job sites, advertisements, founders/employees, and more — we'd love to feature them alongside historical photos from our own archive!

Please take a few moments to fill out the form below. For qualifying firms, we may reach out for additional information, photos, or quotes. If you have any questions, reach out to Ellie Coggins, managing editor of EC&M, at [email protected].

Who should submit: This call is intended for electrical contracting and electrical design/engineering firms founded in 1901 or earlier. Electrical equipment manufacturers and other suppliers are not eligible for this editorial feature but can be featured in our then and now advertising section.

Instructions for photo submissions: Please provide the names of the people pictured, approximate date/year, location, project name, and a brief description for each historical photo submitted.