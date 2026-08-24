The Top 5 Highest-Paying States for Electricians: 2025

The highest-paying states for electricians in 2025 has been revealed, thanks to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in its Occupational Employment and Wage Study from May 2025. The top five remain mostly the same from last year when we reported on the 2024 data.
Scroll below to see which states cracked the list, and decide if you want to make a move to one of the states with higher electrician compensation. And check out our lowest-paying states for electricians list, too.
Note: These rankings do not take cost of living into consideration.
- The highest-paying state is Oregon, which moved up from its No. 2 spot in 2024. It offers a mean annual wage of $99,750 and mean hourly wage of $47.96.
- Washington moved down from No. 1 to No. 2 in 2025. Its hourly mean wage is $45.42 and annual mean wage is $94,470.
- Making the largest jump within this rankings list, Hawaii moved up from No. 5 in 2024 to No. 3 in 2025, with a hourly mean wage of $44.65 and annual mean wage of $92,870.
- Illinois maintained its spot on the list. Electricians working here can expect to bring in an annual mean wage of $92,230 and hourly mean wage of $44.34.
- The only newcomer to the highest-paying states for electricians in 2025, Alaska offers electricians an annual mean wage of $90,040 and hourly mean wage of $43.29.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates