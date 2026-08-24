The Top 5 Highest-Paying States for Electricians: 2025

The highest-paying states for electricians in 2025 has been revealed, thanks to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in its Occupational Employment and Wage Study from May 2025. The top five remain mostly the same from last year when we reported on the 2024 data.

Scroll below to see which states cracked the list, and decide if you want to make a move to one of the states with higher electrician compensation. And check out our lowest-paying states for electricians list, too.

Note: These rankings do not take cost of living into consideration.