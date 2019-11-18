Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts Elects John Guarracino to Board

JM Electrical has announced that its Principal John Guarracino has been elected to serve a 2-yr term as a Director of the Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts (ASM), the Commonwealth’s leading trade association for the subcontracting industry, at the organization’s Biennial Dinner & Gala.

In his role as Principal, Guarracino is responsible for overall company management and planning, with a primary focus on operations. Earlier in his career, Guarracino served as a project manager at JM Electrical from 2014 to 2018, joining the company in 2007. A licensed journeyman electrician since 2011, Guarracino earned his Master’s License in 2015. The Massachusetts native has contributed to numerous high visibility projects at Massachusetts General Hospital, Logan Airport, and the University of Massachusetts-Lowell campus.

In addition to his role at the Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts, Guarracino is an active member of NECA and the Mass Building Congress.

“I am thrilled to have a seat at the table as part of the Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts board of directors, one of our industry’s cornerstone trade associations,” says Guarracino. “As a longtime member of ASM, I have benefitted from having access to the newest products, practices, and industry trends, and I look forward to contributing as a member of the board.”

Guarracino earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Endicott College and completed the Local 103 Boston Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee Training Program.

For more information, visit https://jmelectrical.com or https://www.associatedsubs.com.