Skip navigation
Menu
bicsi.png
Construction

BICSI Expands World Headquarters

Association unveils modernized facility and Learning Academy

Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI) recently announced the unveiling of its expanded World Headquarters and BICSI Learning Academy in Tampa, Fl., with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event.

The construction project included substantial technological and configuration enhancements to its interior workspaces and the BICSI Learning Academy. In addition to optimizing overall building performance, enhancements made to headquarters contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendly facility through the conservation of thermal and electrical energy. Upgraded cabling with greater power efficiency and limited environmental impact in the manufacturing process was installed as part of the building update. For more details on technology infrastructure upgrades, specific classroom features, participating contractors, and sponsors on this remodeling project, read the original report.  

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
John H. Daniels BICSI
BICSI Announces New Executive Director and CEO
Nov 07, 2019
board room table
BICSI Announces 2020-21 Board Members
Oct 11, 2019
Low-Voltage-0719-1.gif
AV’s Low-Voltage Jolt
Jul 18, 2019
POE-0819-PR.gif
Power over Ethernet Powers Up
Aug 23, 2019