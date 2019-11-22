BICSI Expands World Headquarters

Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI) recently announced the unveiling of its expanded World Headquarters and BICSI Learning Academy in Tampa, Fl., with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event.

The construction project included substantial technological and configuration enhancements to its interior workspaces and the BICSI Learning Academy. In addition to optimizing overall building performance, enhancements made to headquarters contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendly facility through the conservation of thermal and electrical energy. Upgraded cabling with greater power efficiency and limited environmental impact in the manufacturing process was installed as part of the building update. For more details on technology infrastructure upgrades, specific classroom features, participating contractors, and sponsors on this remodeling project, read the original report.