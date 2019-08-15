Skip navigation
Top 50 Electrical Contractors of 2019
Top-50-Electrical-Contractors-2019-Photo-PR2.gif plej92/iStock/ Getty Images Plus
Construction

Business Booms, Uncertainty Looms: EC&M's 2019 Top 50 Electrical Contractors

Good times continue to roll for EC&M’s 2019 Top 50 electrical contractors, but revenue growth and higher profits didn’t come without struggles, some of which are almost certain to persist.

Scrambling to meet growing demand in a strong construction economy while also retooling operations to reflect a changing industry, electrical contractors are faced with a challenge akin to changing a tire on a moving vehicle. They must keep their eyes on the busy road in front of them but also make sure their businesses are ready for the long haul and changing road conditions.

