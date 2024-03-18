Restructuring Construction Industry Productivity

Looking at the big picture

Perhaps the real answer lies in not focusing on these four resource types as four independent areas, but instead recognizing that minimizing project costs requires a synchronized approach. There are many reasons for poor productivity — from bad planning and scheduling, too many scope or design changes, inexperienced labor, bad weather, etc. So, there is a huge opportunity to improve and reduce costs here.

For example, when you measure labor productivity and witness workers standing around on a construction site not doing productive work, the obvious question comes up… why? In most cases, it is not their lack of knowledge, skill, or willingness to work hard that is the issue, but the fact that they are stopped because the other resources are not available — such as materials or equipment — or because they are waiting for another work package to finish before they can start or continue their work. This is possibly the main reason why manufacturing work can be executed at a lower cost and with more reliable completion dates.

If you accept this argument, then the focus for the industry is to have integrated project and resource planning with structured work packages that can be planned and synchronized to eliminate waste and increase total resource productivity. This will also improve project delivery performance and increase project margins.

Subcontractors add extra layer of complexity

Most contractors deliver projects using a mix of self-perform and subcontract models. Subcontract packages must be efficiently managed. Stats from the National Association of Homebuilders show it takes 24 subcontractors (on average) to build a single home. Therefore, it’s critical to have effective business processes in place to ensure that the subcontractors deliver work on time and to a high quality.

Successful management of subcontractors relies on the collaboration of multiple key roles within a project, and the transparency of data, ensuring that the main contractor is working from a single source of truth. Any supporting construction software tool must provide a platform with one source of truth, where the data is real-world, live, accurate, and protected from manipulation — allowing contract and project managers to evolve away from struggling to handle hundreds of different static Excel spreadsheets at any one time.

Equipment management — sweat the assets

Now let’s look at the equipment — another place where project costs can be reduced is by improving their management of assets and equipment. Most construction companies have equipment sitting idle for long periods, which means that the project is incurring unnecessary costs that directly hit the bottom line. Better planning and tracking of equipment can significantly reduce equipment costs.

Many construction and engineering companies operate multiple business units, some of which are not project-centric (e.g., service or facilities management to offer asset operations and maintenance services or an off-site manufacturing plant, or they may own equipment that they rent or hire to internal/external construction contractors).

For these business units, optimizing their resources is just as important to maximize business unit performance. As an example, a maintenance service provider can significantly cut down costs by utilizing intelligent AI-based resource planning and scheduling software to plan and schedule work most efficiently. This smart AI technology can also be implemented in various types of businesses for similar benefits.

Restructuring construction productivity

In all of this, it is key to focus on reducing project costs in a synchronized manner. This means looking at all the factors that contribute to costs. Labor is one, but materials, subcontractors, and equipment are three important pain points. By using integrated project and resource planning, construction companies can identify and eliminate wasted time/resources and improve overall productivity. By adopting new technologies and ways of working, the industry can ultimately become more efficient and profitable.