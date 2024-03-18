How Pre-Fab Solutions Boost Labor Productivity

How this approach works

At its core, prefab solutions allow contractors or their distribution partners to leverage lower-skilled/cost labor to perform low-skill, often repetitive tasks off site — typically at their place of business instead of at the job site. This can encompass everything from unpacking products to assembling basic components (such as luminaires or electrical box assemblies) and then transporting them to the job site in a state where they can be simply installed by a licensed electrician. By executing these routine tasks off site, contractors can reduce their operating costs, while empowering skilled workers to focus on those tasks that only they are equipped to complete.



When to use it

Generally, prefab solutions are most effective on large-scale projects that have a lot of repetitive elements, such as hotels, multi-family homes, commercial buildings, and manufacturing facilities. In a hotel project, for example, there could be hundreds of similar-sized rooms — all with the same lighting and overall electrical design (e.g., all receptacles in the same spot). In this example, lighting kits can be assembled and pre-wired off site, allowing the electrical contractor to more quickly and efficiently install the equipment upon arrival to the job site.



Prefab solutions are also especially helpful on solar projects. Any solar project that uses more than three solar panels will need to incorporate a combiner box, which, as the name implies, combines the electrical output of multiple panels into a single circuit. Combiner boxes simplify the wiring structure and maintenance but take a significant amount of time to assemble. Using pre-built combiner boxes that arrive ready to install can materially reduce on-site labor and cost. And as the number of solar projects grows (along with their size and complexity), the importance of using solutions that save installation time cannot be understated.

With non-productive labor averaging 31% of a labor unit, a bit of ingenuity could help to optimize labor and ensure that a skilled worker’s time is not wasted on low-skill, repetitive processes. Utilizing prefab solutions can significantly cut down on the cost and scope of work executed at the job site.

There’s also an element of safety and comfort to consider in determining when to use prefab solutions. Contractors don’t always work in ideal conditions. They may have to wire or install service panels in extreme cold or work in a crawl space or attic that’s 110°F on a hot summer day. Utilizing prefab solutions can help cut down on time spent in extreme conditions. It can also allow contractors to leverage large equipment or automation processes that simply aren’t feasible in the field. In a market where labor is at a premium, helping to ensure comfortable working conditions can be a competitive advantage that attracts much-needed skilled workers.

