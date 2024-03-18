Construction Labor Productivity Trends 2024

Construction is a labor-intensive business. Despite tremendous advances in design, coordination, and management technologies, the physical installation of work in the field remains reliant on people. Of the nearly $900 billion in construction put in place by labor-intensive contractors in the United States in 2022, FMI research suggests contractors lost approximately $30 billion to $40 billion due to labor inefficiencies. At the individual contractor level, these labor productivity deficits translate to project and enterprise margin erosion.

Labor productivity is a challenge for the construction industry, and it appears to be getting worse. FMI’s 2023 Labor Productivity Study confirms the well-documented trend of productivity decline, with only 23% of respondents claiming labor productivity improvements over the last 12 to 18 months. Almost half of respondents (45%) saw declining labor productivity, and a third saw stable labor productivity trends in their businesses.

The study explores the major challenges that must be addressed to improve productivity for the industry, including both internal and external obstacles that contractors face in their pursuit of performance optimization. Additionally, FMI identifies key management practices and traits of high-performing contractors, including planning behaviors, project controls and support for the field. To produce these findings, FMI surveyed more than 250 senior leaders from labor-intensive, self-performing contractors in the summer of 2023 to understand productivity challenges and best practices.