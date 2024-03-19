Combating Construction’s Biggest Time-Wasters

Productivity, like any other word, is very often left to interpretation of the user. Unless it’s clear what it is supposed to represent, it could be a very confusing means of measurement. Definitions of productivity can relate to economic factors or individuals. An inquiry in any search engine will result in something like:

“Productivity, in economics, measures output per unit of input, such as labor, capital, or any other resource. It is often calculated for the economy as a ratio of gross domestic product (GDP) to hours worked.”

Labor productivity may be further broken down by sector to examine trends in labor growth, wage levels, and technological improvement. Corporate profits and shareholder returns are directly linked to productivity growth.

At the corporate level, productivity is a measure of the efficiency of a company’s production process. It is calculated by measuring the number of units produced relative to employee labor hours or by measuring a company’s net sales relative to employee labor hours. Here’s a quick summary to make sure we’re all on the same page at this point.

Productivity, in economics, measures output per unit of input.

When productivity fails to grow significantly, it limits potential gains in wages, corporate profits, and living standards.

The calculation for productivity is output by a company divided by the units used to generate that output.

Auto giant Toyota and online marketplace king Amazon are prime examples of businesses with an impressive level of productivity.

Productivity in the workplace refers simply to how much work is done over a specific period.

Ask ChatGPT the same question, and (depending on what you type into the prompt) you’ll get something like this:

“Productivity generally refers to the measure of efficiency and effectiveness in completing tasks or achieving goals, often in relation to the resources utilized. It is a key concept in various fields, including economics, business, and personal development. Productivity can be assessed at individual, organizational, or societal levels and is typically expressed as the ratio of output to input.”

In the context of work or business, productivity is often associated with the amount of output (goods, services, or work) produced per unit of input (time, labor, capital, etc.). Higher productivity implies that more is accomplished with the same or fewer resources, reflecting efficiency improvements.