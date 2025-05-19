    • ID 36833097 © Mvogel | Dreamstime.com
    6806923015f6272309a6f2e1 Dreamstime Xxl 36833097

    Single-Family Building Market Projections for 2025

    May 19, 2025
    Home builders are concerned about tariffs, but some hot metros will shine in 2025.

    Although United States single-family building permits saw some decent growth in 2024 — with a 6.7% increase to 981,834 units — home builders are concerned about the impact of tariffs on many of the key building materials they install in homes. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) estimates that 7.3% of all building materials used in new residential construction last year were supplied from a foreign country. In a recent NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index survey, home builders said new tariffs could add $9,200 to the cost of a new home.

    Fortunately for home builders, softwood lumber from Canada and gypsum board from Mexico are so far exempt from any additional tariffs (at the time of publication). NAHB says Canada accounts for roughly 85% of all U.S. softwood lumber imports and nearly a quarter of the available supply in the United States. In an official statement to the media, NAHB chairman Buddy Hughes said, “While the complexity of these reciprocal tariffs makes it hard to estimate the overall impact on housing, they will undoubtedly raise some construction costs. However, NAHB is pleased President Trump recognized the importance of critical construction inputs for housing and chose to continue current exemptions for Canadian and Mexican products, with a specific exemption for lumber from any new tariffs at this time.”Home builders

    off to a bit of a slow start in 2025, with February single-family permits dropping to an annual rate of 992,000, 0.2% below the January figure and 3.4% down from February 2024’s mark. Despite the sluggish start in 2025, some local Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) are coming off a terrific year of growth in 2024. For instance, builders in the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz., area pulled 5,356 more permits than in 2023 for a 21.6% gain. Other MSAs with at least 20% year-over-year gains and increases of at least 1,000 building permits were Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. (+21.7%); San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas (+24.7%); Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. (+22%); Boise City, Idaho (+27.1%); Ocala, Fla. (+27.6%); and Fresno, Calif. (+44.1%).

    This map represents the top MSAs when it comes to single-family building permits.
    This map represents the top MSAs when it comes to single-family building permits.

    As has been the case for as long as Electrical Marketing has been analyzing building permit data, a relative handful of markets account for the lion’s share of the residential building permit activity. In the 100 MSAs that logged the most building permits (see the Table), about a dozen Intermountain and Sunbelt states accounted for most of the total (see Figure above). Florida had 18 MSAs in the Top 100, followed by California (9), North Carolina (8), South Carolina (6), Texas (6), Georgia (4), Utah (4), Tennessee (4), Colorado (3), and Arizona (3). The Top 100 MSAs in the table accounted for 705,048 single-family permits, 72% of the total, while the Top 50 MSAs accounted for 56% of all single-family permits pulled in 2024. The top 10 accounted for 25%.

    With all the attention in the construction market on data centers and large semiconductor and EV plants, home building remains a critically important segment of the market. New housing attracts various other commercial construction activities, including retail strip malls, big box stores, hospitals and medical buildings, schools, and houses of worship. Although the residential market faces a challenging year due to tariffs, the uncertain economy, and zoning restrictions for new development, it will still be a key market for many contractors and other professionals in the electrical field.

    It should be a busy year for homebuilders in the Dallas and Houston metropolitan areas. In 2024, total building permits for these metros topped 99,000.
    It should be a busy year for homebuilders in the Dallas and Houston metropolitan areas. In 2024, total building permits for these metros topped 99,000.
    About the Author

    Jim Lucy | Editor-in-Chief, Electrical Wholesaling & Electrical Marketing

    Over the past 40-plus years, hundreds of Jim’s articles have been published in Electrical Wholesaling, Electrical Marketing newsletter and Electrical Construction & Maintenance magazine on topics such as electric vehicles, solar and wind development, energy-efficient lighting and local market economics. In addition to his published work, Jim regularly gives presentations on these topics to C-suite executives, industry groups and investment analysts.

    He launched a new subscription-based data product for Electrical Marketing that offers electrical sales potential estimates and related market data for more than 300 metropolitan areas. In 1999, he published his first book, “The Electrical Marketer’s Survival Guide” for electrical industry executives looking for an overview of key market trends.

    While managing Electrical Wholesaling’s editorial operations, Jim and the publication’s staff won several Jesse H. Neal awards for editorial excellence, the highest honor in the business press, and numerous national and regional awards from the American Society of Business Press Editors. He has a master’s degree in communications and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, N.J. (now Rowan University) and studied electrical design at New York University and graphic design at the School for Visual Arts.

    Email

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations