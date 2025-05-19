Single-Family Building Market Projections for 2025

Although United States single-family building permits saw some decent growth in 2024 — with a 6.7% increase to 981,834 units — home builders are concerned about the impact of tariffs on many of the key building materials they install in homes. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) estimates that 7.3% of all building materials used in new residential construction last year were supplied from a foreign country. In a recent NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index survey, home builders said new tariffs could add $9,200 to the cost of a new home.

Fortunately for home builders, softwood lumber from Canada and gypsum board from Mexico are so far exempt from any additional tariffs (at the time of publication). NAHB says Canada accounts for roughly 85% of all U.S. softwood lumber imports and nearly a quarter of the available supply in the United States. In an official statement to the media, NAHB chairman Buddy Hughes said, “While the complexity of these reciprocal tariffs makes it hard to estimate the overall impact on housing, they will undoubtedly raise some construction costs. However, NAHB is pleased President Trump recognized the importance of critical construction inputs for housing and chose to continue current exemptions for Canadian and Mexican products, with a specific exemption for lumber from any new tariffs at this time.”Home builders

off to a bit of a slow start in 2025, with February single-family permits dropping to an annual rate of 992,000, 0.2% below the January figure and 3.4% down from February 2024’s mark. Despite the sluggish start in 2025, some local Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) are coming off a terrific year of growth in 2024. For instance, builders in the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz., area pulled 5,356 more permits than in 2023 for a 21.6% gain. Other MSAs with at least 20% year-over-year gains and increases of at least 1,000 building permits were Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. (+21.7%); San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas (+24.7%); Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. (+22%); Boise City, Idaho (+27.1%); Ocala, Fla. (+27.6%); and Fresno, Calif. (+44.1%).