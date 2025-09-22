The Impact of Economic Policy Uncertainty on the Electrical Industry

The take on tariffs

Tariffs have been the largest source of uncertainty for businesses and consumers so far in 2025. Some clarity has now emerged on what trade deals with many of America’s largest trading partners will look like. Agreements, or frameworks of agreements, with the EU, UK, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and others, plus the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act tax policy roadmap, should alleviate some of the pressure on decision makers in the coming months.

However, tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper (all critical material inputs for the electrical industry) are already driving meaningful impact on costs, pressuring margins in the electrical industry and many others. The effective tariff rate that importers pay to the U.S. government when importing products into the country will be substantially higher moving forward than it was in 2024 (see Fig. 2). Most estimates have the effective rate settling somewhere between 15% and 20%. As a result, upward inflationary pressure is expected to persist during the second half of 2025 and into 2026.